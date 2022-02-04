Darkrooms irrelevant in age of digital photography

Once a necessary tool for professional photographers, darkrooms found in photo studios, newsrooms and college campuses are now used as broom closets or nap rooms. These days, shutterbugs have everything they need to produce a quality image instantly.
The age of digital photography has made it easier and faster to capture the perfect image. When photographers were forced to process film in darkrooms, they wouldn't know whether they snapped a good image until the photo was developed.
Peter Henshaw, longtime photographer, said the process of developing black and white film takes about 45 minutes with drying, and mistakes could damage the film in the process.
"With digital, you can pretty much tell if you have a decent image as soon as you look at the back of the camera," he said. "If the exposure is bad, you can adjust."
When he worked for the Muskogee Phoenix, Henshaw would shoot around 10 rolls of 36 exposure film at basketball games. He'd have to race back to the darkroom to develop the film, select a few good images, scan the images into a computer and then send them off to the sports editors. It took him about two hours from the time he got back to the darkroom.
"With digital, you can send photos during the game to the sports editors," he said. "You also know if you have decent images while you are at the game. If you are on deadline, you could leave as soon as you get a good image to help the paper make an early deadline. It makes for a much more efficient process."
These days, nearly everyone has a camera in their pocket. While smartphone cameras have improved greatly over the years, with the ability to capture images at high resolutions, they don't hold up to the quality a nice digital camera provides.
Alicia and Tristan McDowell, of MoonDance Photography, said phone companies have developed an algorithm to make photos look better on social media.
"On one of our cameras, when we take a raw picture it's 30 megs," Tristan said. "A picture on a phone is about 1.4 megs. That shows you how much more information a regular camera is taking in, as opposed to your phone camera."
So pictures taken with a smartphone might look good online, but at a closer look it becomes distorted.
"A digital camera could take a photo for a billboard or something like that," Tristan said. "If you start blowing up a picture on a cell phone, it's going to get real bad real quick."
Digital cameras are also better for taking action photos or capturing images at night.
Photographers know how expensive digital cameras and different lenses can get. They can run from a couple hundred dollars to thousands. The more expensive cameras have higher shutter speeds and are able to capture images in low light.
"The reason those lenses you see sports photographers using are so big is so they can let lots of light into the camera sensor," Henshaw said. "This helps them stop the action with a higher shutter speed because the lens is letting more light into the camera."
There are myriad of different lenses for paparazzi to use. There are wide angle lenses, telephoto lenses and macro lenses, to name a few. And spending more money on a quality lens produces a better quality image.
"It's absolutely worth the cost," Tristan said. "I will say that the lens is actually the more important thing. A good lens on a bad camera will still present a better picture than a bad lens on a good camera."
Editing tools are more advanced than ever, too. Adjusting the contrast and brightness of a photo prevent images from coming out too dark or too light.
And for professionals who want to offer clients the perfect shot, programs such as Photoshop or Lightroom are a necessity.
"Photoshop is important, but I like to use Lightroom," Alicia said.
"I edit every single shot that goes to my clients. I even edit the ones that I post on Facebook. So I don't release a photo that hasn't been edited, or at least color corrected. I don't do a ton of altering."
