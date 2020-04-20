A Bunch man was killed on U.S. Highway 59, five miles south of Stilwell, in a Saturday, April 18 vehicle crash.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Billy Dale Glenn, 46, was southbound on U.S 59 shortly before 6 p.m. when a tire blew out. The report said the defective tire caused Glenn to lose control, and his vehicle left the roadway. Glenn struck a ditch and the vehicle rolled several times.
Glenn was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and he was pronounced dead at Stilwell Hospital.
