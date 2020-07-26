Those who find themselves charged with a crime have the opportunity to turn their lives around and get the offenses taken off their records.
A deferred sentence is one that is delayed until after the defendant has completed a period of probation. That can include the stipulations of paying court costs and fines, performing community service, not committing any new crimes, attending classes, and passing drug and alcohol screenings.
"A person will either plead no contest or guilty to a charge. The court can withhold a finding of guilt; generally that will be for a year," said District Judge Doug Kirkley. "Within that year, they are to do certain probation conditions."
Depending on the crime, a deferred sentence can range from days, to months, to years. If the defendant meets the requirements, a judge may throw out the sentence and plea altogether, which clears the incident from the perpetrator's record.
"If they do that, then at the end of that timeframe, it will be expunged so it will be taken off their record," Kirkley said.
A sentencing will take place if the defendant violates the probation.
"It keeps those people who have made bad decisions from becoming convicted of a crime. It gives them the opportunity to show this was just a bad decision and they're not a habitual criminal," Kirkley said.
The following are among the deferred sentences ordered in 2020 thus far.
John Wesley Williams - knowingly concealing stolen property and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chelsea Marie Fishinghawk - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Christian Allen Marshall - driving while under the influence of drugs, no seat belt, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Lisa Diane Bell - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Crystal Shawn Billings - driving while impaired.
Tiffani Michelle Cowgill - larceny of merchandise from a retailer, trespassing after being forbidden, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication.
Brian Allen Woolard - child endangerment by driving while under the influence, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Macey Eubanks - second-degree burglary.
David Allen Schroeder - violation of protective order.
Angel Rose Dreadfulwater - larceny of merchandise from a retailer.
Stacy Gordon - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
Stormi Dawn Sanchez - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Shannon Dee Ann Sharp - violation of protective order.
Timothy Warren Shepard - DUI.
Debbie Lynn Springwater - embezzlement.
John Henry Vanbuskirk - assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Aspen Rashaud Wilson - driving while under the influence of alcohol and unsafe lane change.
Deloris Eugene Jarvis - driving while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, no security verification, failure to pay all taxes due state, and no seat belt.
Robert Wayne McGee - possession of controlled dangerous substance and eluding/attempting to elude police officer.
Charles Jacob Waters - eluding/attempting to elude police officer, reckless driving, failure to yield from private drive, failure to signal on turning, and no seat belt.
Lisa Gayle Butler - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, no driver's license, and unsafe lane use.
Randall Scott Gattis - driving while under the influence of drugs, driving under suspension, no security verification, and failure to obtain title and registration.
Charles Nathanial McReynolds - second-degree burglary.
Conor Bryson Bolton - driving while under the influence of alcohol and speeding 11-14 mph over.
Morgan Bethany Lynn Drywater - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Richard Douglas Fielden - violation of protective order.
Kelsi Michelle Fields - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Dakota Blake Hiatt - larceny of merchandise from a retailer and obstruction of an officer.
Deon Michael Johnson - actual physical control.
Danny Dene Paul Jr. - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Kayley Lynn Terapin - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Trina Belle Crandall - assault and battery upon a police officer.
Staci J. Huntley - third-degree burglary and petit larceny.
Edward Freeman Scott - unauthorized use of a vehicle.
Steven Justin Thompson - feloniously pointing a firearm, assault and battery, threaten to perform act of violence.
Steven Justin Thompson - feloniously pointing a firearm, domestic abuse-assault and battery, and reckless conduct with a firearm.
John William White - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Pamela K. Beasley - possession of a controlled dangerous substance and public intoxication.
Loni Natasha Escalera-Wildcat - resisting an officer and public intoxication.
Andrew Berton Glenn - uttering a forged instrument.
David Ruiz Gonzalez - first-degree burglary and assault and battery.
Taylor Paige Varnon - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Mickayla Ketcher - harboring a fugitive from justice, resisting an officer, and obstructing an officer.
Kourtland Blair McMillan - petit larceny, false declaration of ownership in pawn.
Skeet Connard Matthews - driving while under the influence of alcohol and no security verification.
Shawn A. Shelby - obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretense.
John Christopher Albarano - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Taylor Lynnzi Bear - unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Cody Wayne Campbell - driving while under the influence of drugs and no driver's license.
Jason Todd Stevens - driving while under the influence of alcohol, defective headlamps, and intersection violation.
Kelen Heath Stopp - driving while under the influence of alcohol.
Michael Amir Young - assault and battery.
Brenda Michael Ryan - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.
Wayne Vaughn Bateman - driving while under the influence of drugs, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Wayne Vaughn Bateman - domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Chelsey Lynn Campbell - embezzlement.
Arthur James Crawford - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Brandy Griffin - possession of stolen vehicle.
Damon Ross Gunn - assault and battery with a deadly weapon, unauthorized use of vehicle, and public intoxication.
Afton Michelle Kessinger - first-degree burglary and assault and battery; possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Travis Lynn Weaver - aggravated DUI.
Deanna Lee Slover-Birdtail - second-degree burglary, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs, and speeding 26-30 mph over.
Catherine Leann Geary-Wolfe - possession of a controlled dangerous substance.
Adam Charles Graves - driving while under the influence of alcohol and open container alcohol.
Katie Lynn Jackson - actual physical control of vehicle under the influence, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Taylor R. Arneecher - unlawful possession a a controlled drug with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and public intoxication.
Seth Paul Schiefelbein - DUI.
Adrein Jess Zorrilla - domestic abuse-assault and battery.
Annie Rebecca Jackson-Walker - driving while under the influence of drugs, taxes due state, and drug paraphernalia.
Billy Sunday III - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, carrying a firearm while under the influence.
Chase Patterson Bain-Holloway - driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and no seat belt.
Matthew James McDaniel - acts resulting in gross injury.
Chastin Dale Phillips - carrying a firearm while under the influence, driving while under the influence of alcohol, and speeding 16-20 mph over.
Ryan James Walker - driving while under the influence of alcohol, defective equipment, and speeding 1-10 mph over.
Anthony Joseph Whitney - obstructing an officer.
Bradley Emmett Burris - trafficking in illegal drugs, possession of firearm during commission of felony, and taxes due state.
