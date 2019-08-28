Deputies find meth in bust

Cherokee County Sheriff's Investigators seized almost 310 grams of methamphetamine during a search warrant.
On Tuesday, Investigator Brad Baker said deputies confiscated the meth and a few grams of marijuana. There were eight individual bags of ready-to-sale meth that weighed an ounce each. An ongoing probe led investigators to a search warrant which resulted in the drug bust.
An individual arrested during the search is in Cherokee County Detention Center on aggravated trafficking charges.
