A local man apparently put several lives at risk when he fled from deputies for a warrant.
On Jan. 31, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Dreadfulwater was on patrol near South 523 Road and East Murrel Road when he noticed a Jeep pass with its brights still on. The deputy circled around the block to locate the Jeep when it ended up behind him with its brights still on. Dreadfulwater said he pulled into the parking lot of Elks Lodge and waited for the vehicle to pass.
When he tried to stop the Jeep, the driver slowed and then accelerated.
“With my emergency lights and siren activated, I could see the male driver looking in the driver’s side mirror at me and continuing to evade,” Dreadfulwater said in the report.
The driver, Ahrayon Oevid Wilcox, ran a red light, causing two vehicles to brake abruptly to avoid a collision. He then threw what appeared to be a baggie out of his window.
As the Jeep turned onto West 820 Road, Wilcox slammed on his brakes, forcing the deputy to swerve to the driver’s side of the vehicle to avoid a crash. The chase then continued westbound on West 820 Road to South 490 Road, during which time the driver kept braking and swerving, Dreadfulwater said.
The deputy said Wilcox had no regard for other drivers, and the driver of a semi truck and trailer, loaded with propane tanks, had to get out of the way to avoid him.
When the fleeing suspect reached West Sugar Hollow Road, he stopped and got out of the vehicle. Dreadfulwater, Deputy Justin Gifford, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls, and Lt. Dexter Scott ordered the man to show his hands. Wilcox complied, but as law enforcement officials approached, he reached back into his vehicle.
“I then deployed my Taser out of fear that the suspect was reaching for a weapon,” said Dreafulwater. “The Taser did not have a good effect on the suspect, and Deputy Gifford and I then tried to physically restrain the suspect.”
All three men wrestled and went to the ground, where Wilcox was struck to make him comply. The deputies were able to get the suspect handcuffed after the brief struggle.
Dreadfulwater found two syringes and a baggie that contained residue of a white crystal substance. Wilcox said he ran because he had a warrant for this arrest. He also told deputies he threw his Department of Human Services paperwork out of the vehicle window.
He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was charged with felony eluding, assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon, destruction of evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. He was also cited for failure to dim headlights and driving under suspension.
