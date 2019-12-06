A man was arrested after he fled from law enforcement during a vehicle pursuit.
On Nov. 30, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Nick Chute heard a call from dispatch regarding a stolen vehicle heading into the county. Dispatch said OnStar was tracking the vehicle on State Highway 62 as it approached Seven-Mile Road. The 2019 Chevrolet Sonic was taken from Shawnee.
OnStar attempted to shut down the vehicle's power when dispatch lost contact. Deputy Bruce Lair saw the stolen vehicle near the Log Store and tried to make a traffic stop. However, the driver continued into the Stick Ross Mountain Road area.
Deputy Lair said his lights and sirens were activated and the vehicle still failed to stop. He said the driver made several U-turns during that time.
Deputy Chute then joined the pursuit, which proceeded onto Stick Ross Mountain Road and S.H. 51 and headed toward Tahlequah. At that time, Tahlequah Police Sgt. Bryan Qualls was stopped ahead of the chase with stop sticks set up.
"The stop sticks were successful and the vehicle came to stop just north of the intersection," said Chute. "The suspect, later identified as Billy Wing, was taken into custody without further incident."
During inventory of the Chevy Sonic, deputies found a backpack Wing claimed to be his. There were knives and miscellaneous items from the vehicle in the bag. Also in the backpack was a set of keys to a Ford.
"Wing is a possible suspect in another motor vehicle theft out of Adair County in which a Ford vehicle was stolen and later recovered in Shawnee," Deputy Chute said.
Deputies found a wallet that contained the vehicle owner's driver's license, miscellaneous cards, and $377 in cash. The wallet and other items were taken to the sheriff's office for safekeeping until they are returned to the rightful owner.
The keys to the Ford were given to Sgt. Jarrod Rye and taken to Adair County Sheriff's Office at their request.
Wing was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for possession of a stolen vehicle and felony eluding.
