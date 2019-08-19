Deputy dog to get protective vest

Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office K9 Deputy Lucas will receive a vest to protect him from bullets and knives, thanks to a donation from nonprofit organization, Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. has mission is to provide bullet- and stab-protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S. The organization was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.
The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies. The dogs have to be certified and at least 20 months old. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest is valued between $1,744 and $2,283 and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.
Lucas will get his vest in eight to 10 weeks.
