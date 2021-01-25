Despite heavy rains, no major problems with bridges, roads

Reports were limited to "normal" washouts after Cherokee County received 2.9 inches of rain in less than three hours early Monday morning.
Cherokee County Emergency Management Director Mike Underwood said the only particular issue he was aware of was a water rescue on State Highway 82.
Area residents said several highways and roads were temporarily impassable, but water receded quickly.
District 2 County Commissioner Chris Jenkins said several creeks had overflowed in his area.
“Pecan Creek and Ranger Creek, which Pecan Creek runs into Ranger Creek – it was up pretty high,” said Jenkins. “Fourteen-Mile Creek and up north wasn’t flooded as bad it was to the south."
By 1 p.m., Jenkins said, bridges and roads were clearing and accessible.
“Some water slabs are a little up, but they are running down slowly,” he said.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said there weren’t any major issues in his district.
“It wasn’t anything too bad, and we just saw normal washouts after a good rain,” said Hall.
David Joe Neugin, who is interim commissioner in the absence of District 1 Commissioner Doug Hubbard, echoed Hall in terms of what he’s seeing in the northern area of the county.
“It was only minor flooding and it wasn’t too bad, but it’s also receding fast now,” said Neugin.
