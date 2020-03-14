Detention center initiates protocols to ward off virus

The Cherokee County Detention Center is stepping up efforts to help staff, inmates, and visitors ward off COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.
Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner said the facility is taking all necessary precautions, and he's been in constant contact with the Cherokee County Health Department and Oklahoma Sheriffs Association.
"We follow with what our doctors and what the health department advises - which right now is nothing more than what we would do for a flu outbreak," said Girdner. "Sanitation and isolation, and that's about it."
Girdner said the jail is equipped with a shower that disinfects and kills everything from Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), to other harmful bugs.
"Our proactive measure is that we've doubled up our cleaning procedures in the back. We walk through every day and disinfect everything," Girdner said. "I've got disinfectant bombs that we set off throughout the facility."
The administrator said these are the same measures taken when it comes to influenza.
"The hand sanitizers are all sold out in town and it's on order, but we had to reach out to different companies. That's just something we got from our local stores," Girdner said. "Since they're sold out, we don't have enough to leave in the lobby for the public to use."
To counterbalance that problem, Girdner said they are stocked with bleach and soap that will be handed out frequently.
During booking, it's not yet mandatory for inmates to be screened for the virus, but they do fill out a questionnaires about their health.
"We have a list of questions that we ask everyone who comes in here, so we'll monitor them a little bit closer and have our doctor review those people and go from there," Girdner said.
Another preventative measure Girdner has undertaken is ventilating the air inside the jail.
"I propped open the doors in the back for a longer amount of time to let the air circulate or let the fresh air in to not make it so stagnant," said Girdner. "Up front in booking, I have a cell that has a ventilation system in it that sucks all of that air out for inmates who have a viral disease. We've got it cleaned out and ready to go, so if that situation arises, we can quarantine them until we can get them checked out."
Printouts of the Center for Disease Control guidelines on preventive measures regarding the virus are hanging throughout the jail, and staff members continue to clean and disinfect the facility daily.
As of Friday afternoon, federal correctional facilities across the county had suspended all visits for the next 30 days. Girdner said CCDC has not implemented that action, since there is no contact between inmates and visitors.
"That's not a step we've taken just yet," Girdner said.
