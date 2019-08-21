By Keri Thornton
kthornton@tahlequahdailypress.com
The Cherokee County Governmental Building Authority accepted a state bid for a new camera system for $143,776.
Administrator T.J. Girdner said the camera system is bigger and better for the money, and installation will not set the jail back.
"It's hand-built, basically, and it has larger servers, larger capacity and higher-quality cameras," said Girdner. "It comes with a three-year warranty and training for all of our staff. It also comes with extra supplies that keep cameras on hand so if one of ours break, then we can replace it."
Digi Security Systems should be able to start the installation as early as next week, he said.
During the administrative report, Girdner said there were 107 people in jail that morning, 82 men and 15 women.
Five were sentenced to Department of Corrections and two were sentenced to county time.
Approval of a monthly report from Williams & Williams was granted by the board.
What's next
The next GBA meeting is Sept. 4 at 9 a.m. in the Cherokee County Detention Center.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.