District 3 officials, residents pick up trash

A collaborative effort among area residents, county officials, and law enforcement officials who cleared out trash over the past weekend was deemed a success.
District 3 Cherokee County Commissioner Clif Hall was approached by local resident Gracee Walker about a clean-up day on roadways.
Key residents, members of the Keys Fire Department, Hall, and Sheriff Jason Chennault collected trash Saturday, May 8, on Stone Chapel Road and Qualls Road.
Hall provided trash bags, signage, and hauled off a trash trailer Chennault provided. The trailer was filled up in just four hours with over 800 pounds of litter. The fine for littering in the county is close to $300.
”Is it worth $248.50 for someone else to pick up the trash you throw out?” Gena McPhail, director of tourism with Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, asked.
Get involved
Another clean-up day organized by Welling resident Jen Montgomery is slated for May 15.
