Folks can still enjoy traditional holiday treats during a not-so traditional year.
Heather Winn, Cherokee County OSU Extension office family and consumer science educator, recommends healthier substitutes to those sugary treats.
"There are ways to make your favorite recipes healthier by substituting ingredients that are higher in fat, or lowering the amount of sugar you use," said Winn. "Try cutting the amount of sugar listed in recipes in half. Use spices to add flavor such as cinnamon, allspice, or nutmeg instead of salt."
Winn said there are several ways to substitute the good from the bad ingredients.
"[Use] low-fat or nonfat sour cream, or cream cheese instead of regular sour cream or cream cheese," said Winn. "One-fourth a cup applesauce and half a stick butter, or margarine, equal one stick of butter."
Winn suggests baked apples with cinnamon, and a sprinkle of sugar instead of apple pie.
"Invite your guests to make their own parfait with colorful sliced fruit and low-fat yogurt. Also, using recipes with peanut butter, oatmeal, dark chocolate, etc., are also a great idea," Win said.
Jarrod Railey, general manager of Lift Coffee Bar, is whipping up festive drinks and treats. One drink he fixed up was the Frosted Mint Mocha.
"We put peppermint and espresso in it, and steamed milk with whip on top," Railey said.
"There's fresh peppermint sprinkled on top with a little bit of chocolate drizzle. We can make that hot, iced, or a frappe."
Lift's seasonal menu consists of a Pumpkin Frappe, Matcha Cookie Iced Latte, a Chai Latte, and a Red Bull Italian Soda.
Railey said their specialty waffles are already a festive part of their menu.
"We're still doing the Cinnamon Roll Waffle, the Monte Cristo Waffle, and the Pumpkin Waffle," Railey said. "Something we recently started doing with our waffles is we're doing half-orders or full-orders. If customers just want something to snack on, then we can do a half-order."
One thing employees can partake in at Lift is the Barista Challenge. Baristas can make their own drink with their own recipe, and go head-to-head with one another.
"Whoever sells the most of their drink gets a gift card from us. We try to do that every month and if not then every other month. It gives them an opportunity to get creative," Railey said.
So far there have been six seasonal drinks baristas have created: Snickerdoodle Latte, Pump-a-Role Latte, Marshmallow Fireside, Butterscotch Brownie, Casa De Ginger Bread, and Caramelized Spiced Chai.
Vidalias Cafe & Catering are rolling out their holiday desserts and seasonal soups.
Employee Nicholas Pitre said they have several seasonal desserts available.
"Some of the products that we have out that are usually different for Christmas - right now we have a cranberry-orange cheesecake. It's got candied cranberries and orange zest on it," Pitre said.
The cafe has some hearty soups made everyday: the Pioneer soup and the Roasted Red Pepper soup.
While plenty of other options are available, people do not have to completly refrain from indulging in their favorites sweets to be healthier.
Winn said folks can still make and eat those traditional holiday recipes, but remember to eat less of them.
