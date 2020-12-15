The driver of a vehicle that struck a man Friday night has been taken into custody.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said Christopher Jones was intoxicated when he stumbled onto the Bertha Parker Bypass.
"What it looks like, [is Jones] just walked out into traffic at 8:00 at night and got hit," King said. "We've track him down to his ex-wife's house an hour before and he was intoxicated and left on foot. We believe he was just walking and walked out into traffic."
The initial report was that Jones was either pushed or fell from a moving vehicle while traveling down Bertha Parker Bypass. King said they determined that wasn't the case.
The 80-year-old driver of the vehicle that struck Jones didn't stop and told authorities she believed she hit an animal.
"[She] learned about [the crash] today and she said she planned on turning herself in on Monday to the District Attorney's office," King said.
King said the woman hasn't been arrested but is at the police department and being interviewed by detectives.
"It's an investigative detention for questioning and the vehicle has been impounded, and we'll seek a search warrant for it," King said. "At the end of the interview we'll be in touch with the District Attorney's office as far as the next move."
