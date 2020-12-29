Drivers and pedestrian have responsibilties, rules for safety

Law enforcement officials say fatality crashes involving pedestrians are uncommon in the area.
In light of a recent pedestrian fatality crash, Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King explained what drivers should do in such an instance.
On Dec. 11, Christopher Jones stumbled onto the Bertha Parker Bypass where he was struck by multiple vehicles and was killed.
The driver of the vehicle that first struck Jones fled the scene and was taken into custody the next day.
Margaret Hall, 80, told detectives she believed she had hit an animal in the roadway when she struck Jones. King received criticism from the public after he deemed it necessary to arrest Hall on several charges.
“She should have stayed at the scene whether it’s an animal or a person,” said King. “There were multiple drivers that stayed that weren’t sure what happened, but knew they hit something. We have an obligation, even if it’s animal, to make sure they’re OK.”
While Hall wasn’t charged for the fatality itself, she was booked into the jail on charges of leaving the scene of a fatality accident, failure to register vehicle, driving under suspension, and no insurance.
“Just because you hit a pedestrian doesn’t always mean you’re at fault. Given the traffic conditions that night, the light, and the witness statements, the causation of the accident was probably not the driver’s fault. However, once the accident occurs you have an obligation to stay at the scene whether it’s a fatality or not,” said King.
According to the Oklahoma Statute Title 47, it is unlawful for pedestrians to walk along and upon an adjacent roadway where sidewalks are available.
“Where sidewalks are not provided, any pedestrian walking along or upon a highway shall, when practicable, walk only on the left side of the roadway or its shoulder facing traffic which may approach from the opposite direction, and shall yield to approaching vehicles,” the statute stated.
Pedestrians don’t have the right-of-way on roadways unless they are using a crosswalk at an intersection. Pedestrians can only cross a street at a right angle to the curb if there is no crosswalk.
The purpose of the crosswalk is to specify proper locations for pedestrians to cross the street. At each crosswalk, there is a yellow sign depicting a person, as well as ladder bars across the road.
If a driver approaches a school crosswalk, they must come to a complete stop for anyone walking in the ladder bars, regardless of which half of the road the pedestrian is on.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, the state has seen an increase in the number of pedestrian fatalities. There were 64 deaths in 2018, and 88 in 2019.
King said it’s uncommon to have a pedestrian-versus-vehicle crash in Tahlequah, and there’s only been three incidents since he’s been in office.
Jamie Stuck was struck and killed in 2019 when she stepped in front of a dump truck at the intersection of East Downing Street and the Bertha Parker Bypass. King has said that was unfortunate accident for all involved and the driver was never charged.
The National Safety Council suggests those who are walking should wear bright, reflective clothing, and all children younger than 10 should cross the street with an adult.
