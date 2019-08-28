The Grand River Dam Authority Police has confirmed that the man who drowned in the Illinois River on Saturday was Jerry Wayne Dewvall, 67, of Oklahoma City.
Dewvall was kayaking when his vessel floated into a logjam and capsized. He was trapped underwater for several minutes.
At approximately 10:18 a.m., GRDA Police, along with the Illinois River Fire Department and Northeastern Health System EMS, responded to the water rescue near Diamondhead Landing.
Dewvall's body was recovered at 11 a.m. and taken to the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Officer.
