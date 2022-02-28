The rise of American consumerism has left the country stockpiled with old computers, TVs, phones, and other gadgets to be thrown out and replaced as companies release new products into the market.
Rather than throwing used electronics into the trash, people can recycle or resell them to help reduce pollution and keep harmful materials out of U.S. landfills. One area resident, who has started collecting e-waste to have it repurposed or recycled, said electronics can contain “some nasty stuff.”
“If most people really knew some of the chemicals and elements that are inside a lot of their electronics, it would probably scare a lot of people,” said Shawn McCaig. “There’s the obvious stuff, like gold, silver and other precious metals. But there’s a lot of stuff that some people may have never even heard of, like beryllium.”
Breathing in the fumes or dust of beryllium compounds can have serious consequences on the lungs. It’s used to manufacture computers, phones, and other devices. Then there’s cadmium, lead, mercury, and other materials that affect both the environment and human health. It’s one reason McCaig wants to avert such products away from dump sites.
“Some landfills will burn some stuff,” he said. “A lot of the rubbers and plastics that go on your wiring, those are toxic fumes. Even if they don’t burn this stuff and they just bury it, these different elements and chemicals eventually – depending on the element – are all going to end up back in your watershed. It’s bad for us and bad for the environment.”
A mail-carrier in Tulsa, McCaig went on a hiatus after having a hip surgery. While sitting around at home, he began tinkering with any electronics he could find. He eventually started asking neighbors and friends for electronics, and has since started collecting electronics for free – from Muskogee, to Tahlequah, to Wagoner.
He’ll accept computers, laptops, tablets, phones, monitors, TVs, Android boxes, keyboards, mice, PC components, wires, game consoles, camcorders, internet devices, etc. He doesn’t pick up large appliances, though.
“Basically, anything with a circuit board or a cord,” he said. “I specialize in computers and computer-related equipment, but I pick up everything from TVs to Nintendos. I’ve picked up people’s toaster ovens and microwaves.”
Devices that cannot be resold, or reused, will be taken apart. McCaig will take the circuit boards and desoulder the various components. They’re then sold to companies that will put them in acid baths or use high high heat to obtain their precious metals.
Those interested in have their e-waste collected can call McCaig at 918-734-2728, or email shawnmccaig67@gmail.com.
Electronics can also be sold at Game X Change in Tahlequah, too. The store will buy computers, phones, headphones, smart watches, tablets, cameras, musical equipment and more. The devices need to function, be in relatively good condition, and have their various cords and hookups.
“We have to test everything to make sure it all works, because we have to resell it,” Kyyrin Christian said. “We want to make sure whoever gets it next can actually use it.”
Game X Change is open Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.
