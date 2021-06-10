Friends, fresh produce and live music – what could be better on a Saturday morning than a trip to the Tahlequah Farmers' Market?
Shoppers mingled and chatted with vendors about produce and products, as laughter echoed through the air along with live music from Kelly Anquoe. To one side a grandma was dancing with her granddaughter at the Leoser Pavilion across from Norris Park.
From vendors like Nancy James, who has been coming since it began, and new vendors who join each year, such as Cherry Scott, items from honey to essential oils are available for visitors to purchase.
It was Scott’s second week. She bakes cherry cookies and cupcakes and sold out her first week.
“It’s a fun spot. I’m an empty nester looking for something new to do,” said Scott.
Nancy James wandered over from her table of essential oils, soaps and gifts to check out the new food items. She took a few minutes to get acquainted with Scott and make her feel welcome.
“It looks good and I’m hungry,” James said of the pink cupcake.
James is grateful to be having the market outdoors where people can come and shop again.
At the Rare Breed Farms booth, the Whitney family were selecting produce.
Davis Whitney, 6, chose a cucumber. His little brother Matthew, 2, also wanted one so mom Kelly let him hold it before handing it over to dad Zach.
“We come for fresh, healthy food and to support local,” said Kelly.
Zach added, “We like the micro greens. We’ve been coming for a few years and like the freshness.”
Rare Breed Farms owner Tabitha Findley said it was a really good day.
“It’s not freezing, not raining and the wind’s not blowing," Findley said. "The community is out today supporting; it feels like the first official day with the sun shining and people out to enjoy it."
Seeing all the people and shopping brings Wayman Ahdunko to the market.
“It’s fresh and always something different than what the grocery store has,” said Ahdunko.
Kelli Bennett has visited the Tahlequah market numerous times.
“We love the baked goods. We were too late today; you have to come early in the first hour to get them. I also like to get flowers, [but] I missed those today, too,” said Bennett.
Beets, turnips, Swiss chard, radishes, turnips, and more were being sold at Ben Berry’s booth. Customer Lavonda Terrell-Skala was talking to him about growing rhubarb to make pies for her new restaurant, Sweet Arts Bake House.
“I’m excited to find someone to help me. People really have been requesting rhubarb pie. Frozen is still good, but I want the fresh stuff,” said Terrill-Skala.
Berry enjoys the family and community atmosphere of the market.
“I got to see my football coach and ninth-grade teacher and high school friends,” Berry said.
Selling elderberry plants and jelly, milkweed, blue salvia and other butterfly friendly flowers, and hummingbird feeders made from decorated bottles, Loretta Merritt also had Thai basil and edible sweet potatoes.
“I’ll have more jelly next week; it’s so good,” Merritt told a customer.
Annie Potter was in search of Molly Peterson and her bread.
“I love the farmers' market, especially the bread lady and her cinnamon bread. My son sent me down especially for that,” said Potter.
She also buys fresh produce.
“We need to know our local farmers,” said Potter.
The TFM board members were on hand to help as needed, happy to be back in person rather than serving the community via online orders.
“It’s better to be seen than viewed,” said Marla Saeger, manager and board president for 13 of the TFM's 15 years.
There are four new vendors this year. The market is 80 percent produce and 20 percent craft, according to Oklahoma Grown guidelines. They’ve grown to the point it’s time to expand to the small pavilion, she said.
“It feels like home. I got my family back this year, all I can do is smile. The farmers' market is my happy place,” Saeger said.
