Families urged to keep pets in mind for fire safety

According to Protect America, roughly 40,000 pets are killed every year in house fires, but taking preventive measures can ensure safety during and after a disaster.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker said while there is no special training when it comes to pet rescues, it's relatively the same procedure as it would be for a person.
"We have CPR training every two years, but as far as for animals and the ones we have rescued in the past -- we usually put oxygen on them and do chest compressions," said Baker.
Baker said there are no special oxygen masks for animals, other than the one used for a person.
"Last year, we were called to a house fire on Janet Street and they had a pretty good-size dog," he said. "They pulled him out and he was unresponsive. They put oxygen on him and rubbed his chest and he started coming around."
Baker said firefighters will try to look inside a burning structure, even if everyone is out of the building. However, he will not risk the safety of his personnel if they have assessed the situation and know it's just too dangerous.
"Typically, the animals will go run and hide under the bed, and like a small child, they can be hard to locate or even rescue," said Baker. "We're going to go in and we're going to fight fires, but if I see there's no way an animal is going to survive right then, I'm not going to risk the fireman."
According to the American Red Cross, the best practice in protecting pets is to include them in the family plan.
"This includes having their own disaster supplies kit, as well as arranging in advance for a safe place for them to stay if you need to leave your home," ARC said. "When you practice your escape plan, practice taking your pets with you and train them to come to you when you call."
Baker said while he has an avid love for animals, he's still a supervisor and he will make sure all measures are taken to keep people safe and to get everyone out.
Tahlequah firefighter Jesus Navan recalled a time when two service dogs were still inside a house that was on fire. Efforts were made as soon as the firefighters saw the dogs.
"As soon as we got one out, we started putting pressure on its chest because he wasn't breathing and we gave him some water," said Nava. "Nick [Bogart] took his regulator off and we put some air on him and he came back."
Sadly, the second dog was in the main room and didn't make it out.
Baker said pet owners can make it easier on everyone -- including firefighters -- if they remain calm and pay attention to where that animal is, if still inside.
"It doesn't do anybody any good at all if we, the firemen, don't know what we're looking for, and we go in and we're searching the whole house when we could go straight into the one room and get animals," he said. "It helps us when we get there if they tell us exactly which room and where they could be, and it makes it easier and faster to make a rescue."
ARC advises that pets should be kept in areas or rooms near entrances where firefighters can easily find them when they are home alone.
