Local prosecutors have charged a father, son, and another family member for their roles in the kidnapping and assault on a local man.
Nick and Gene Mabray were arrested on Jan. 6 after authorities were dispatched to a disturbance at the Mabray Ranch.
Jarrett Hutton had injuries consistent with an assault he claimed was perpetrated by the Mabrays. Hutton was visibly shaken and reported that Nick had hit him with a rifle and that he was in fear for his life.
Nick and Gene were both detained, and Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Pete Broderick asked dispatch to send another deputy to his location.
"While restraining Nick, he immediately stated Hutton was not allowed to be on the property without a Writ of Assistance," Broderick said. "Nick then stated that he, in fact, struck Hutton with a firearm in the head for trespassing."
Hutton is contracted through the bank that owns the property. He explained he was there to collect photos from deer cameras he had set up for the bank.
Hutton was leaving the area when Nick arrived and rammed his Ford truck into Hutton's vehicle. Nick approached the vehicle, pointed a gun at Hutton, and demanded he get out of the vehicle.
According to the report, Gene forced Hutton out of the vehicle and took his cell phone and firearm from his pocket. Hutton said Nick began hitting him repeatedly with the barrel of the rifle.
According to a report from the District Attorney's Office, Nick and Gene held Hutton against his will at gunpoint while discussing whether to kill him for approximately 40 minutes. The victim said he was forced to lie on the ground for several minutes. Hutton said a family member, Odom Hoffman, showed up and was told of the situation.
"The male subject was informing Nick and Gene they just needed to kill Hutton and dump him and his truck into the lake," said Broderick. "Hutton stated that the male subject took the black rifle used to attack him, and some papers in a folder from Nick, and then drove off leaving the property."
District Attorney Jack Thorp charged Hoffman with solicitation for murder for encouraging Nick to shoot Hutton and dump his body and truck into the lake. Hoffman was also charged with accessory to assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Nick was charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping, while Gene was charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.
According to online court records, all three men are slated for their initial appearance on Feb. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
