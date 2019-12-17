Fatality crash on S.H. 82

At least one person is confirmed dead after a crash on West 710 Road and State Highway 82 Tuesday evening. Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, Gideon Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputies, Northeastern Health System EMS, and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. The vehicle had caught on fire in the crash and firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze. The cause of the crash or the victim's name have not been released.