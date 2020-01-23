A convicted felon was arrested after he threw a gun in the trash in front of officers.
On Jan. 18, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was on patrol on West Fourth Street when he noticed a maroon-colored Dodge truck back out of a residential driveway.
"I took notice of the vehicle because we have had some criminal issues with the resident of this address," Keele said in the police report. "I went down the road to turn around to take a look at this truck."
As Keele was approaching, dispatch notified him a maroon truck had just left that address and the driver had stolen a firearm from the resident. The officer turned on his emergency lights and followed the vehicle to Hit-N-Run gas station.
As the vehicle slowed down, the passenger threw a black object into a trash container, then tried to get out of the vehicle. Keele ordered Hurley Pitts to get back into the truck, and he complied. The officer noticed the windshield was cracked as he approached the driver's side.
"I did not want to raise the vehicle's occupant's suspicions about the stop, and since I did not know where the firearm was, I told the driver that her cracked windshield was illegal and requested her license," Keele said.
The driver gave him her driver's license, but Pitts said he didn't have an ID and added that all the cops knew him. Keele asked Pitts what he had thrown in the trash, but Pitts denied throwing anything away.
Keele detained the man as four other officers arrived to assist. Keele said he looked in the trash can and saw a firearm and a holster. He asked dispatch if the victim described what type of gun it was and whether there were any distinctive marks on it.
Dispatch said the gun was a Smith and Wesson M&P [Military & Police] .40-caliber handgun with red writing on it. Officer Robert Jones retrieved the gun, which matched that description.
"When I examined the firearm, I found it had a fully charged magazine in it and a round in the chamber, making it a loaded firearm," Keele said.
Pitts was read his Miranda rights and admitted he threw the gun in the trash. He said he went to the house because the victim owed him money. Pitts said he "bowed up" on the victim, and that's when he was given the gun to hold until he got the money.
"Pitts advised he was a convicted felon and knew he should not have the gun, but he was just holding it until he got his money," Keele said.
Office Josh Girdner's K-9 partner, Burro, alerted on the vehicle. Officers found a set of digital scales with white residue on the weight pad. Pitts took ownership of the items.
The victim said Pitts came to his house, pulled a large knife and demanded money. He said that was when Pitts took the gun. Keele said he went back to the vehicle and found a large knife in the passenger seat.
Pitts has a long list of felonies to his name, including various drug- and weapons-related charges. According to On-Demand Court Records, he has also been charged with forcible sodomy, burglary, assault and battery, embezzlement, child endangerment, knowingly concealing stolen property, and threatening to use a bomb.
Pitts was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was charged with robbery by force or fear, possession of firearm after felony conviction, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Pitts said the driver had no knowledge of the drugs or gun, and she was released.
