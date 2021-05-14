Fire chief honored for support of military service personnel

Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker has received an award from the U.S. Department of Defense for his patriotic support of service members who are with the Tahlequah Fire Department.
On Friday, May 14, Baker received the Secretary of Defense Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve Patriot Award for supporting employee Aaron Garrett, chief petty officer for the U.S. Navy Reserve.
"The Patriot Award was created by ESGR to publicly recognize individuals who provide outstanding patriotic support and cooperation to their employees who have answered their nation's call to serve," said Raymond Knapp, chair of the Oklahoma Committee. "Supportive supervisors are critical to maintaining the strength and readiness of the nation's Guard and Reserve units."
Knapp said National Guard and Reserve members bring skills and capabilities to their workforce, and employer support for military is critical in maintaining the strength of Guard and Reserve units.
"By valuing the military service of their Guard and Reserve employees, employers are directly supporting the readiness and retention of our all-volunteer force, and our national defense," he said.
ESGR recognizes employers for their performance in supporting military members when they're deployed.
"If you want to look at life, it's like a three-legged stool for the Guard and Reserve members. They have their family in terms of support, they've got their employer, and then they've got the military to hold their back. If any one of those legs is taken down, then that Guard and Reserve member can't focus on their mission, and when they're on their military duty, we want them focusing on that military mission," said Knapp.
Assistant Fire Marshal Garrett was deployed for eight months, and told Knapp that Baker provided support to him and his family while he was away.
"And you support him and take care of him in terms of promotions and benefits. That's all the testament to employers and the support that they bring," Knapp said.
As Baker received the award, he said TFD has always been supportive of the military, and will continue to be so.
"We're just a family and we take care of our own, and although we hated to see Aaron leave, we knew it was his patriotic duty and we support him 100 percent," said Baker.
Garrett said the support TFD gave him while he was deployed made it easier for him, and he appreciated Baker checking on him regularly.
"As of the end of April, over 40,000 Guard and Reservists were deployed or on active-duty order status. When you think about the impact on their families and on their employers, you know 40,000 people not at work, other co-workers have to pick up and help carry that load. I think it's a great testament of your support of national defense," said Knapp.
Baker signed a Statement of Support for the Guard and Reserve, joining employers since 1972 in pledging active support and encouragement to Reserve Component employees who serve the U.S. ESGR is a volunteer Department of Defense program that develops and promotes supportive work environments for service members in the National Guard and Reserve through outreach, recognition, and educational opportunities to increase awareness of applicable laws. ESGR also provides assistance in resolving conflicts between service members and their employers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.