Members of the Tahlequah Fire Department and Cherokee County fire departments are collecting money virtually, for the Muscular Dystrophy Associations's annual Boot Drive.
The boot drive is a group effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association.
That group includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer departments.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said they have decided to go virtual instead of canceling the annual event.
"The reason for that was because Cherokee Nation is going virtual with their National Holiday," Baker said. "[We're doing it] in accordance with the mayor's rules and keeping that social distance. It's not being socially distanced when you're talking to every person who comes through the boot drive in their car."
Assistant Tahlequah Fire Chief Mark Whittmore, chairman of the Tahlequah/Cherokee County MDA boot Drive, said that 100 percent of collections goes to MDA.
Normally, firefighters will collect money starting at 8 a.m. and finish up around 2 p.m. during the Cherokee Nation National Holiday.
In 2018, the departments reached $23,333 in donations, and last year, they received $25,438 - just $179 shy of their 2017 record.
Donations can be made here, https://filltheboot.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.participant&participantID=4227&fbclid=IwAR0XvfT4YJxPRHgmbZ4dSFJa7m24md8OkdLMvuBpkstoxyOpcxo7x97Jk1E.
MDA are accepting donations now through Dec. 31.
