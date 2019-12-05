Former City Finance Director Danya Curtis has announced her intention to sue the city of Tahlequah for several purported violations, while two city authorities may sue Curtis for failure to perform her job.
According to a Notice of Claim, submitted by attorney Carrie Luelling of Clue Law Firm in Tulsa and dated Nov. 15, Curtis plans to file suit against Mayor Sue Catron; City Councilors Bree Long, Dower Combs, Stephen Highers, and Trae Ratliff; and the city itself.
The claim document indicates Curtis is seeking compensation for violations of the Open Meetings Act, wrongful termination, defamation, gender-based harassment, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and willful and deliberate interference with her ability to exercise her rights under the Family and Medical Leave Act.
According to the notice, Catron and City Council violated the Open Meetings Act during a June 7 special City Council meeting. Curtis claims Catron insisted on discussion regarding the budget during an executive session
"During the executive session, [Ward 1] Councilor Bree Long called prior [Ward 4] City Councilor Josh Bliss to ask a question about the past budget. [Former City Administrator] Mr. [Ed] Carr told City Attorney Grant Lloyd that was not legal," the notice says. "Mr. Lloyd told Mr. Carr 'as long as no one can hear Ms. Long [on the telephone] it would be OK.'"
According to the notice, Catron continued to talk about trimming the budget, and mentioned the possibility of "forced layoffs." The mayor asked Curtis, Carr, and Human Resource Director M'Lynn Pape to leave the room.
Curtis and Carr both filed a written notice of the violation with the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, which was a matter of public record and was reported by the Daily Press.
Curtis is seeking compensation for her attorney fees for pursuing that matter.
According to the notice, Curtis was "unilaterally terminated" by Catron prior to a vote from the City Council.
"The City failed to pay Ms. Curtis' salary until her removal by the City Council," the notice said.
As for defamation, the notice indicates an article in the Daily Press detailing Curtis' termination - including direct statements from Catron - has made it difficult for Curtis to secure future employment. She is seeking compensation and a "retraction" of false statements made to the newspaper by city officials.
According to the notice, Curtis was subjected to gender-based harassment during her employment.
She says she filed a complaint against former Councilor Bliss in 2018, but was fired before the investigation was complete. Curtis is also seeking compensation for interference with exercise of her rights under FLMA.
Catron said the Curtis lawsuit is a legal matter and thus declined to make a statement at this time.
During the Dec. 2 Tahlequah Educational Facilities Authority meeting and the Tahlequah Public Facilities Authority meeting, approval was granted to file a small claims suit against Curtis, in her capacity as an accountant, for payment of services not provided.
Catron confirmed nothing has been filed as of Dec. 4, but board members did agree to seek recompense accounting services Curtis didn't provide for the two entities.
"We have requested that she repay the city, so if she moves forward with that, then we wouldn't file anything," said Catron.
When asked about the purported amount, the mayor said she would like to consult with City Attorney Grant Lloyd before commenting. Shortly afterward, Catron called the Daily Press and said Lloyd advised she should have said "no comment" regarding a potential lawsuit against Curtis.
Calls were not returned by press time from Curtis' attorney.
