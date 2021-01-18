Keys Fire Department was dispatched to two out-of-control grass fires on the same property in less than two hours.
On Jan. 13, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Rick Ward was dispatched to Park Hill after a property owner's controlled burn got out of hand. Keys Fire Chief A.K. Cole said that was the second time he had been paged out to the residence that day for a grass fire.
"Chief Cole said that on arrival, they witnessed a male subject - later identified as the property owner David Barnes - on a tractor, attempting to make a fire line, with little success," Ward stated in the report.
Firefighters deployed hose lines to extinguish the fire around structures, and to keep the fire from jumping the road and spreading to other properties.
"Chief Cole explained that Mr. Barnes came to them and was cussing, and telling them to let it burn. [He was] referring to the unoccupied and dilapidated structure that was endanger of burning due to the grass fire," said Ward.
Keys FD extinguished the blaze and the structure was no longer in jeopardy. However, firefighters were dispatched to the same property two hours later.
"Chief Cole explained that upon arrival, [they saw] that structure they had previously kept from burning was now completely engulfed. The controlled grass fire set by Mr. Barnes had jumped his property and was on two other property owners' land," said Ward.
Cole requested that a deputy investigate the deliberate burn.
Ward spoke with Barnes, who claimed he was conducting a control burn to clear the overgrown grass, and to allow him access to the old house on the property.
"Mr. Barnes continued to explain that when the Keys FD left from the earlier call, they told him that everything was contained and [there] was no smoke anywhere around the structures," said Ward.
Barnes said he looked toward the old structure about 45 minutes later to see it on fire.
"It appeared that David Barnes failed to properly conduct a controlled burn per the guidance from Title 2 Section 16. Mr. Barnes failed to notify the adjacent neighbors 60 days before his intent to conduct a control burn. [He] failed to notify Keys FD by completing prescribed burn notification plan within 48 hours of his intent to conduct a controlled burn on his property," said Ward.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.