A former Cherokee County sheriff’s deputy was charged with two counts of negligent homicide for a double-fatality crash July 31.
Deputy Ryan Young was heading to a fight in progress involving weapons when his vehicle and Grace Blaylock's 1998 Honda Accord collided head-on on North 510 Road. The crash killed Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, and Blaylock, 22.
According to the probably cause affidavit, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dustin Thornton was assigned to conduct a traffic homicide investigation.
“The scene was mapped and photographed, and potential items of evidenced were collected,” Thornton said. “Witnesses were interviewed and statements were collected. Toxicological testing was completed on blood samples from both Ryan Young and Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, and no alcohol or drugs were detected in either driver.”
Thornton said Young failed to stay right of center on a road of sufficient width, and was traveling in excess of the speed limit.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Young resigned from CCSO Thursday, Nov. 12. Young had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe, and saw a Critical Incident counselor.
According to online court records, Young had his initial appearance in court with his attorney, Rachel Dallis, on Nov. 12. He is set to returned to court on Jan. 25.
