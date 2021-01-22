A former Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with negligent homicide is slated to appear in county on Monday, Jan. 25.
Deputy Ryan Young was heading to a fight in progress involving weapons Jan. 31 when his vehicle and Grace Blaylock's 1998 Honda Accord collided head-on on North 510 Road. The crash killed Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, 20, and Blaylock, 22.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Dustin Thornton was assigned to conduct a traffic homicide investigation.
“The scene was mapped and photographed, and potential items of evidenced were collected,” Thornton said. “Witnesses were interviewed and statements were collected. Toxicological testing was completed on blood samples from both Ryan Young and Jared Whipple-Wilkerson, and no alcohol or drugs were detected in either driver.”
Thornton said Young failed to stay right of center on a road of sufficient width, and was traveling in excess of the speed limit.
Sheriff Jason Chennault said Young resigned from CCSO on Nov. 12. Young had been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the probe, and saw a critical incident counselor.
According to online court records, Young will appear in front of Special District Judge Gary Huggins at 9 a.m. Rachel Dallis is representing Young.
Family members and friends of Blaylock and Whipple-Wilkerson will be at the courthouse before the hearing to stand for justice in their honor.
