'Fresh start' shaves warrant costs in half

Area residents who have outstanding warrants through the city have until April 30 to get a “fresh start.”
Chief Municipal Court Officer Jeannie Secratt said if defendants with failure-to-pay warrants remit half of the amount owed by April 30, the other half will be waived.
“It’s for anyone with an outstanding warrant or a warrant that I would call ‘inactive'; it’s been served but it’s not paid off,” said Secratt. “Even those old warrants that are just sitting there and not being paid [qualify].”
As of April 21, $43,210 has been collected since Feb 1, and Secratt said 25 percent of that will go to AMS, a collection agency. The rest will go to the city of Tahlequah.
Since the start of the program, Secratt estimates, over 100 defendants have participated.
“We’ve had more older warrants than newer warrants that have been paid. We can tell they’ve sent out a rash of letters from our collection agency because we start getting phone calls,” she said. “[Those warrants] can be from any fine or any charge through the city, from anywhere from traffic to misdemeanor crimes.”
This is the first year for the “Fresh Start” program, and Secratt said the city plans to bring it back due to its success.
“It’s been successful, I think, and hopefully, we can bring it back next year. It’s such a great deal to get half-off,” said Secratt.
City Administrator Alan Chapman said the city averages $19,000 a month in collections, and it pulled in $56,000 during the month of March.
Those interested in the program can stop by the municipal court clerks office, or call 918-456-0651.
