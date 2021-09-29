An area nonprofit organization, Northeastern State University, and a local business are among the many people working to help those with disabilities find employment.
For individuals with disabilities, joining the workforce allows for greater economic self-sufficiency and more active participation in the community. That’s why Oklahoma Production Center is actively working to provide vocational training and education services.
Executive Director Daniel Perry said COVID-19 has forced the organization to shut down some its programs, or scale them back, to make sure people stay safe and healthy. But with around 35 people currently in the program, the OPC continues to help people learn new skills to help them move out into the community one day.
“Everybody has self worth, but not everybody can see that, so it’s important that everybody be treated equally and given the opportunities that everyone else is given,” Perry said.
Down To Earth Ceramics is one store run by the nonprofit group, offering customers a chance to customize their own ceramic and glass products, while contributing to the OPC’s mission of providing services for individuals with special needs. The pandemic has closed down the shop temporarily, but Perry said he hopes to open it back up soon.
“It can be opened with reservations, so we’ll still host events for NSU and different places,” he said. “We’d really like to get opened back up pretty soon, because we’ve got quite a few ceramic Christmas trees we’d like to get ready and get sold.”
OPC clients do a variety of jobs to prepare them for the workforce. The OPC has a recycling program for Tahlequah and Fort Gibson, janitorial programs, road crews to pick up litter, office work opportunities and more. Many of those who train with OPC go on to work elsewhere in the community.
“It really depends on their function – if they’re higher functioning or if they have better skill sets,” he said. “But we have quite a few that have moved out of the program to either live on their own, or work on their own.”
In downtown Tahlequah, Bryn Smith opened up Beautiquey in February with a plan to bring on a couple of employees with disabilities. She found her employees through her work with the Tahlequah Penguin Project, which provides special needs children with a chance to experience what it’s like to perform on stage during a play.
Smith said one of her goals was to prevent individuals who “age out” of the Penguin Project from being left behind.
“We wanted to teach the community and teach the special needs individuals that we can co-exist,” she said. “We want the special needs individuals to feel like they really, truly can become a part of the community. We just wanted to ensure that the community is ready for them as much as possible, and that they were ready for the community.”
One employee of Smith’s is Kendal Davis. Kendal does some modeling, greets customers, helps pick out wardrobes and more.
“Everybody knows her and she loves the community,” said Smith. “She’s worked as a volunteer at the thrift shop through Northeastern Health System’s hospital. She was a volunteer there, but I wanted to bring her on as a paid employee so that she could understand and further her talents in a business setting.”
On Monday, Kendal helped out with a photoshoot, and Tuesday she chose the employees’ wardrobe for the day. She said she enjoys coaxing customers into purchasing Brighton Collectibles when she’s not dusting or sorting hangers. But she also appreciates the social aspect of working at Beautiquey.
“I just enjoy making new friends,” she said.
Kendal admitted, though, that sometimes she’d rather purchase some of the clothing in the store rather than try to sell it.
“That’s hard for me,” she said, jokingly.
Meanwhile, the RiverHawks Scholar Program at Northeastern State University is providing a college-style living and learning environment for individuals that have mild or moderate intellectual or developmental disabilities. Director Justin Chase said the program has two goals for students upon completion of the four-year program – to help them find gainful employment in the career field of their choice and to be able to live independently with support.
“We have four pillars that we work on every day in our program: academics, social skills, independent living, [and] career readiness,” he said. “As compared to a traditional college student that typically only works on the academic area, we work on four areas."
The RiverHawks Scholar Program has had students work on campus with traffic services, housing, auxiliary services, archives, NSU basketball teams, and much more. Some students have also worked offsite at the Baptist Collegiate Ministries, Wesley Foundation and Heritage Elementary School.
“Our students will participate in seven internship experiences upon completion of the program,” Chase said. “The first two years internships are on campus, and the goal is for the last two years the internships be in the Tahlequah community."
NSU’s program typically accepts five to six people each year, with a goal of having around 20 students in the program at a time. The RSP is having an open house Friday, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the University Center’s Redbud Room. Those interested in participating in the program are invited.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.