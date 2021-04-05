A Gore woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash 10 miles south of Tahlequah on April 2.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Betty Wells, 78, was southbound on Indian Road at a high rate of speed when she failed to negotiate a curve. Wells’ 2006 Ford Focus departed the roadway and overturned several times.
Wells was transported by Cherokee Nation EMS to W.W. Hastings Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
According to the report, the cause of the crash was unsafe speed on a curve. Wells was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, but the airbags in her vehicle did not deploy.
