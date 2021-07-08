Habitat for Humanity always looking for volunteers

Tahlequah is home to a variety of organizations created to help those in need, but sometimes the organizations themselves could use a helping hand, or two, from the community.
The Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is always looking for volunteers or assistance. While the cost of building a new home for individuals the TAHH assist has increased greatly over the last year, they’ve continued to serve people in need of a new roof over their head. And there are several ways people can help TAHH keep its mission going.
The nonprofit group recently broke ground on house No. 30 on a lot at Tenkiller Harbor, and Executive Director Linda Cheatham said the more volunteers to help build a house, the lower the cost of construction is passed down to the homeowner.
“We’re getting ready to start house No. 30 for a veteran,” she said. “She already has a lot out at Tenkiller Habor, so we’re going to build her a small, two-bedroom house out there. We are breaking ground now and we are looking for volunteers to help built that to keep her costs down.”
Volunteers don’t need any type of special skills or construction experience to help out. Each project has a supervisor leading the way, instructing where to hammer each nail and where to cut each support beam.
Individuals may volunteer to build homes, as can groups looking to serve the community together and participate in a team-building activity. Those who are under 18 may be limited in what they can do on a construction site. Volunteers 16- to 17-years-old are allowed to participate, but are prohibited from using power tools, being on ladders, scaffolding, or walk boards more than four feet higher than the surrounding area.
Not only do volunteers help the costs remain low for the individuals, they allow TAHH to complete the home faster. During the construction of house No. 29, the organization ran out of volunteers and had to hire workers to complete the project.
But there are other ways for people to assist TAHH.
“They can donate unwanted items that are gently used, to the ReStore Home Improvement Store or the ReStore Rack Clothing Store,” Cheatham said. “Both of our two ReStores are kind of fundraising businesses. People don’t really understand that all of the profit from the ReStores come into the affiliate for house building. We aren’t to the place where we can build a whole house, but we’re doing better.”
People can also donate their time at one of the ReStores to help process the items that come in, or could donate money directly to the organization. It accepts cash donations, which could be mailed to P.O. Box 1876, Tahlequah, OK, 74465; people could donate online through PayPal; or folks could walk into the office at 816 S. College Ave. to donate.
Those who donate $10 might go towards a box of nails; $25, a roll of wall insulation; $50, an interior door; $100, a kitchen sink; and $1,000 could pay for an appliance.
To learn more about the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, or to donate, visit tahlequahhabitat.org, or call 918-453-1332.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.