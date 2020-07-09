Two women were injured in a July 4 head-on crash nine miles west of Vian.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Kelton Remer, 22, of Gore, lost control of his 2006 Dodge truck and struck a vehicle head-on. The driver escaped injury.
Donna Pettit, 63, of Marble City, was driving a 2007 Hyundai Vera Cruz when she was struck head-on by Remer. Pettit was pinned in the vehicle for 40 minutes before she was freed by the Blackgum Fire Department, using the Jaws of Life.
Pettit was transported by Pafford EMS to Northeastern Health System and admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, and leg injuries.
Georetta Bland, 35, of Marble City, was pinned in the Hyundai for 30 minutes before she was freed by Blackgum Fire Department using the Jaws of Life. Bland was airlifted to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where she was admitted in stable condition with head, trunk internal, and leg injuries.
According to the report, the roadway was wet at the time of the crash and Remer’s speed was too fast for conditions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.