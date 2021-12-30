With the state now having identified the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in Oklahoma, some health entities are seeing spikes in cases while others have a low rate of positive results.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Dec. 21 that the Omicron variant had been identified within the state. Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed, however, said the goods news is the state’s resources are still plentiful.
“Early research is indicating that the mitigation methods we’ve been using to combat COVID-19 are still the best way to detect and prevent severe illness from the Omicron variant,” he said. “Getting your COVID-19 shot is the best way to protect yourself and others, even from new variants like this one. Wearing a mask, especially in crowded indoor places, can also help protect you from infection.”
For the second-straight winter, COVID cases have spiked again. The U.S. reportedly saw the largest increase in positive cases in a day this week, with more than 486,000 cases reported in a 24-hour period.
Cherokee Nation Health Services noticed a spike in cases beginning on Christmas day, according to Dr. Roger Montgomery, executive medical director, but the largest jump occurred Dec. 27, when the system saw 174 new cases that day. CNHS had been averaging around 30 cases per day before that.
“On Tuesday, our health system reported 148 new positive COVID cases,” he said. “Based on the trends in Oklahoma and around the country, we suspect that the rise in positive cases will be attributed to the Omicron variant, but we are awaiting the necessary data that will identify whether the increases are, indeed, a result of Omicron.”
Cherokee Nation Public Health has dispatched its contact tracing team, again. While the Intensive Care Unit at W.W. Hastings Hospital in Tahlequah has not reached capacity, the hospital still has six COVID patients, and numbers appear to be trending upward.
At NeoHealth clinics, Chief Executive Officer Scott Rosenthal said the system hasn’t seen a spike recently, and that the majority of the tests its conducted have come back negative.
“We’re continuing to do COVID testing,” he said. “We have not been informed, yet, if any of our positive results are the Omicron variety. I would assume that Omicron is in every community, but we have not been informed if any of our cases are of the Omicron type.”
The Pfizer vaccine was the first to be approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Meanwhile, the FDA authorized the emergency use of the Moderna and Janseen COVID vaccines. Both state and local health officials are still encouraging people to receive a vaccine, saying it’s the best combatant to mitigating the spread of the virus and preventing serious complications.
According to CNHS, every member of the public 5 years and older, whether they’re a tribal citizen or not, are eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine at any of the tribe’s outpatient health centers throughout the reservation between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.
“The booster vaccines are also available at these locations,” Montgomery. “The COVID-19 vaccine and booster vaccines are the best way to protect yourself and others from the virus. Vaccines are proven to be highly effective at preventing serious illness, hospitalizations and death.”
NeoHealth continues to offer the vaccine and booster shots. Adults can receive the Moderna vaccine, while children between the ages of 5 to 12 can receive a Pfizer vaccine.
People are also encouraged to utilize at-home tests if they develop symptoms of COVID-19. Rosenthal said the at-home tests look to be over 90 percent accurate.
“I think the thing you have to make sure the most of is that you follow the directions – that you make sure you get a good sample and you follow the procedures. There’s a lot of those at-home tests that are very similar to the tests that we perform in the clinics,” he said.
Dr. Berry Winn, of Northeastern Health System, did not return phone calls by press time.
