Historic Teresita School destroyed by fire

The Old Teresita School has been declared a total loss after a structure fire there on Tuesday, March 3.
Lowrey Fire Chief Larry Watts said the department was paged just after 5:15 p.m., and when firefighters arrived on the scene, 40 percent of the structure was already engulfed in flames.
Watts said the 10 firefighters had the blaze contained after 45 minutes and stayed for two hours to be sure there was no rekindle.
The school has been unoccupied since the late 1960s and had no active electricity or gas. Watts said he has yet to determine a cause for the blaze, but he hasn’t ruled out arson.
