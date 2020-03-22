Local mechanics, plumbers, heating and air contractors and others in the trades professions remain open to serve residents amid the COVID-19 threat.
Able Plumbing of Tahlequah owner Lester Ball said his business is still operating, and he'll make it to the home of anyone needing help.
"We're still making calls, and there's way more work than I can get done as of right now," said Ball. "With everyone at home, there are those emergencies and we'll take the calls."
Kinsey's Plumbing & Heating Air Conditioning is taking calls and operating full days.
Holmes Heating and Cooling owner Heath Holmes said they are equipped with extra gloves, masks, and sanitizer to keep themselves and customers safe.
"We're wiping everything down after we get done at each house, and it's easy for us to keep that distance," said Holmes. "We have no plans to shut down right now, because people need their heat and air."
Tawnya Huffman, owner of H&H Quality Tire and Auto, said they are operating as normal, and plan to do so unless told otherwise.
"We're keeping our distance and cleaning everything and will continue to do so," said "We're all here until we can't be here anymore."
Business owners said they are seeing the effects COVID-19 has had on the community, and most say they're remaining optimistic during this trying time. Huffman said she plans to stay positive, even if that means she has to lock the doors to the business.
Affordable Auto Repair Manager David Cowan said they are open as well, but business has been slow during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are usually three to five customers a day, and now there's been one, but I had planned to be gone this week, and the event I was going to go to was canceled," Cowan said.
He the pandemic is taking a toll on a lot of businesses, and this is something he's never seen before.
"I'll try to keep the doors open as long as I can, but I've been doing this for 10 years, and we have loyal customers who need their vehicles working," said Cowan.
Local car dealerships are still operating as well, which may include body work and repairs.
An employee at Bogle & Sons Heating & Air said they are operating normally and are open.
