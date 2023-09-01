The 28th Annual Cherokee Homecoming Art Show is named after what the Cherokee National Holiday was once referred to: The Homecoming.
The show runs from Aug. 12-Sept. 9 and is installed in the Cherokee Springs Gallery.
Nancy Davis and her daughter, Jessica Davis, drove from California and North Carolina to attend the Holiday. Standing in front of the best of show, they admired the beautiful beadwork on the piece.
“This is the first time to come to the annual celebration, so we are excited,” said Nancy Davis. “Jessica and my husband are members of the tribe.”
The grand prize in the show went to Carolyn Pallett, for a piece titled “Connected,” a Bandolier bag of red trade wool, Czech and other European beads, China silk trim, and wool yarn tassels.
The artist comment read, “All beings on earth are connected.”
Laney Cully, an intern that works with the summer youth program, explained how the ribbons were awarded.
“We have a first place for 10 categories but only a grand prize winner for this show, and I think the reason is we have traditional categories compared to the Trail of Tears [show],” said Culley.
The judges choice pieces are positioned throughout the gallery and sport bright yellow ribbons.
“Ron Mitchell won judges choice for two of his pieces,” said Culley.
Callie Chunestudy, curator and cultural programs and events project manager, shared the history of the gallery.
“We are in our 28th year of the Cherokee Homecoming Show,” said Chunestudy. “It was originally formed to showcase outstanding artists during the Cherokee Holidays.”
The holidays used to be referred to as The Homecoming, and some people still call it that, said Chunestudy.
That is when a lot of the at-large members would come in, and throughout the years, it has evolved into a larger festival open to the public.
The name of the art show came from the older name for the holidays. The Cherokee Holiday art show just runs through the weekend, whereas this show runs until Sept. 9.
“It’s a boon to our artists. We always like to show off our Cherokee art work. This show is open to all three of our federally recognized tribes: Cherokee Nation, United Keetoowah Band, and the Eastern Band,” said Chunestudy.
This year, all of the artists displayed are from the Cherokee Nation.
“This year it is a full Cherokee Nation show, kind of an anomaly,” said Chunestudy.
