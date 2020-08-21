Local hospital officials are dispelling rumors after area residents claimed on social media and in messages to the Daily Press that the facilities are at full capacity due to COVID-19 and have been shipping patients to Joplin, Missouri.
On Friday, Aug. 21, reports began filtering in that Northeastern Health System and W.W. Hastings Hospital had run out of beds. But Erielle Stout, NHS senior director of marketing and development, said the hospital hasn’t sent any patients to Joplin in the past 90 days, and NHS currently has 10 open beds.
“That number is dynamic and changes throughout the day. Additionally, we have transfer agreements in place — if we are at capacity — for routine transfers,” Stout said. “Lastly, it is important for our community to know that Oklahoma State University Medical Center has 125 designated COVID-19 beds in the event that NHS is beyond capacity.”
Cherokee Nation public relations coordinator Josh Newton said Hastings is not full, either, and that beds are available.
