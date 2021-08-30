Hospitals continue efforts to care for COVID patients

Area health care workers continue to address the surge in COVID-19 cases with the U.S. experiencing hot spots in cases of the Delta variant, and Cherokee Nation Health Services and Northeastern Health System are looking for space wherever they can find it.
Dr. R. Stephen Jones, executive director of CNHS, said the situation at W.W. Hastings Hospital is the same as when it re-activated its surge plan several weeks ago.
“Bed capacity is tight across the state and the region,” he said. “This causes challenges when transferring patients to other facilities due to their own capacity limitations. As part of our surge plan, we are currently utilizing beds in the hospital that are not typically used for critical care and we have converted those into Intensive Care Unit beds.”
During a Cherokee Nation Tribal Council public health subcommittee meeting Thursday, Aug. 26, Lisa Pivec, CN’s senior director of public health, said in June and July, there were 1,527 case investigations, 14,266 follow up calls, and the hotline took 3,769 calls.
“Those numbers will look different the next time I’m here. They will have increased greatly,” she said.
As of Aug. 30, 429 additional, or third, doses of the COVID vaccine have been administered to people with compromised immune systems in the CNHS system.
Throughout the pandemic, spikes in the number of cases have left health care workers overwhelmed. After the surge in December of 2020, CNHS didn’t want its team to feel overloaded, but the growing number of cases and hospitalizations has impacted the staff.
“To ease their burden, we use temporary contract staffing to supplement and support our core staff,” said Jones. “We have used incentives, meals, snacks, and behavioral health resources to support our staff during these trying times and we’re always looking at other ways to support our team.”
With the recent surge, NHS hasn’t had any many issues with personnel shortages. However, Dr. Berry Winn, NHS vice president of medical staff affairs, said there’s always a need for more nurses, physicians, and med techs, even prior to the pandemic.
“We’re still utilizing every bit of space that we’ve got,” he said. “We can always use more staff, and with more staff we can probably find more space, but everybody has that issue. Everyone is trying to find more staff. Nurses are always in demand, and the more you have, the more space you can potentially find and put to use.”
Getting Personal Protective Equipment and medical supplies has been difficult for all health systems in the country. NHS has seen a shortage of rapid tests that only take around 15 minutes to get results, but it still has tests that take a few hours, or a couple of days, to complete. Meanwhile, Jones said CNHS’s early effort to acquire supplies has reduced the impact of supply chain disruptions.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has received multiple reports of people being hospitalized after taking veterinary medicine, ivermectin, to treat COVID. CNHS is aware of increased calls to the Oklahoma Poison Control Center from people who have taken ivermectin, but has not seen any patients being treated for it.
Winn said he’s treated patients who received COVID despite the fact that they were taking ivermectin. An in vitro study has reportedly found that the medicine could inhibit the replication of the virus, but Winn said the concentrations of ivermectin required to kill the virus were higher than the human body could tolerate.
“But there is a study going on now that compares remdesivir, which is a standard treatment we use, plus ivermectin,” he said. “It’s going to be a big study, so we should have a better idea once this study is complete – whether ivermectin is a helpful addition or not.”
As of Aug. 25, the Oklahoma State Department of Health has reported 23,492 active cases in the state, and 7,812 deaths.
