HOT discusses ideas for homelessness problem

Committees to focus on funding and communication were formed during the Tahlequah Homeless Outreach Team meeting on July 11.
The mayor, chief of police, residents and representatives of organizations gathered at City Hall to discuss how to develop an effective program to address the homelessness in Tahlequah. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King acknowledged the problems that arise due to the incoming traffic and said he plans to use proper training from another resource.
"I'm moving forward and reaching out to Norman, Oklahoma, because they have the best success in Oklahoma, as far as dealing with homelessness," said King. "We are going to see if a group of us can go and spend a couple of days there."
The chief would like to observe and absorb what Norman officials can teach him and what he can bring to Tahlequah.
"I'll be seeing what they do - and maybe even some classroom time, as far as what they've done - and look at their materials and model to see what we can do here," said King.
Mayor Sue Catron is optimistic about the progress between the first and second Tahlequah HOT meetings.
"While our first town hall discussion in June was primarily personal interactions and concerns, the topic last night focused more on where do we go from here - how do we develop an effective, coordinated program," said Catron.
She added that a number of committed and concerned individuals formed appropriate committees to help in any way they could.
"Training and mental health first aid was offered to the group and there was a discussion about how homelessness impacts children and our schools," said Catron. "[We'll be] dentifying what resources are available and how to access those in a project to be undertaken."
During the first meeting, King said TPD assigned one of its school resource officers to be a homeless liaison officer.
He said a dent has not yet been made with the help the liaison has offered.
"Our homeless liaison is not being received very well by the homeless, and not one has accepted a ride from him to go to CREOKS [mental health], career services or [Department of Human Service]," said King.
He believes having an officer ask those in need if they would like a ride in a patrol car is a turn-off for them.
"I think some of it also goes back to that shame or pride of saying, 'I need help' or 'I'm at a loss and I can't get anywhere,'" said King.
Discussion during the July 11 meeting included a plan to have resource providers doing ride-alongs with the liaison officer.
The idea is to have those providers make contact with someone in need and to screen candidates.
Last year, Tahlequah Men's Shelter (Osiyo) served over 300 men, and 45 percent documented that drugs and/or alcohol abuse were a primary reason they were without their own homes.
"That's just admitting it on the survey they took; that's not even the ones who weren't honest," said King.
According to moveforhunger.com, 652,090 people are food-insecure and 4,191 people experience homelessness in Oklahoma.
"Give or take, there's about 100 transient people in Tahlequah, and we're dealing with 15-20 of them daily and weekly, at the very least," said King.
The chief said the department's bike patrol unit is able to keep extra eyes and ears out, and there is already improvement in parks.
"Bike patrol is helping as far as the downtown corridor goes. Those officers being out and being seen - just a little more personal touch riding bicycles than driving the cars," King said.
He assured attendees that TPD will help with all means necessary, but added that those who do not want the help and are breaking the law will be arrested.
"That goes for everybody, not just transients," said King.
What's next
The next Tahlequah HOT meeting is 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 30 at the armory building.
