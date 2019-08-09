HULBERT - The Hulbert Public Works Authority Board of Trustees tabled a contract with a new trash provider Thursday night.
The board handed the contract with Herringshaw Waste Management & Recycling to Marc Herringshaw and voted to table until the contract was revised. A special meeting will be scheduled for the contract to be signed.
"We have to get this done so he can get going," said Mayor Shirley Teague. "I want us to be on the right page."
Herringshaw said he can provide the city with roll-off services until they can receive all necessary equipment. He said his crew will be able to pick up all of Hulbert's trash in just one day.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged 14 county call, four arrests, and four vehicle impounds during July. Out of the 173 total contacts, 42 speeding tickets were issued.
The Haircuts and Hot Dogs event was a success last year, and Hulbert will be having it again this year.
Rowe said the school is hosting open house earlier in the day and the event will follow.
"Hair stylists are giving free haircuts and NEO clinic is checking for lice. The Bank of Cherokee County is donating hot dogs and the police department is going to be cooking them," said Rowe.
The event is Aug. 13, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the school auditorium.
What's next
The next regular meeting of the Hulbert Board of Trustees is September 12 at 6 p.m., at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
