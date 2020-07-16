HULBERT - The Hulbert Public School Board of Education met Wednesday, July 15, to vote on the school's policies and procedures, approve encumbrances, and discuss various scenarios for the upcoming school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The first order of business was the approval of the minutes, general fund encumbrances, building fund encumbrances, child nutrition fund encumbrances, and sinking fund encumbrances. These were passed unanimously.
Superintendent Jolyn Choate updated the board with the information she obtained from recent state level meetings she attended.
"To be honest with you, no one wants to be the island out there all by themselves, and so the consensus would be whatever one school does, we'll try to follow as closely to what they're doing as possible," Choate said. "I will share with you there were some things that were brought up that will be of concern, but most definitely I'm in support of."
According to Choate, State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister has not mandated the use of masks in the schools yet, but she is highly recommending them for all school districts.
"The thing about it because [Tahlequah Public Schools and Briggs Public Schools] are offering the same things we are, which is virtual - the staying at home - and that's an option so if you don't wear a face mask," Choate said. "I do not want to be the only school in the county that doesn't mandate masks if everyone else does."
The plan in place as of now in regard to bus routes is having assigned seating for students, and mandated masks for bus drivers.
"If you take the temperature of a student before they get on the bus several things happen. You are delaying your route. So what took 45 minutes is going to take an hour, an hour and 15 minutes," Choate said. "If there's a student who has a temperature and you don't put them on the bus and send them back to their house, and no one is there - there are those types of things you have to take into consideration."
The idea of assigned seating is to keep the students spaced out as much as possible. A staff member would take student's temperatures as soon as they arrived at school.
"If they have a temperature at that time, we'll have an isolation room where they can go and then contact somebody to come pick them up," Choate said. "Right now, that's the plan and it's a work in progress and the information changes daily."
The board approved the student handbook, meeting dates for the school year, laptop policies and procedures, acceptable technology and internet use policy, medical marijuana policy, and a Head Start contract with the Cherokee Nation Early Childhood Unit.
What's next
The next Hulbert Public School board meeting is on Aug. 10 at 5:30 p.m.
