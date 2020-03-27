The Town of Hulbert closed playground equipment and the volleyball net in the park Friday afternoon.
"This decision was not made lightly, however, considering current events the town feels this is in the best interest of all citizens and visitors. While the playground equipment is closed, the park is not," said Trustee Tristan Brave.
Brave said this doesn't mean Hulbert residents shouldn't go outside their homes.
"We encourage people to get fresh air and let the children exert energy. However, we must also emphasize both Gov. Kevin Stitt's executive order of no groups larger than 10 people and the CDC recommendation to keep a 6-foot distance from others."
The closure doesn't include the horseshoe pits, the walking trail, or grass areas.
