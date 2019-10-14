from staff reports
HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees approved to contract with Aberdeen Enterprises to gather court and municipal debt collections.
Rob Shofner was there to represent the business.
He said they are based out of Tulsa, and collect in 50 out of the 77 counties in Oklahoma and 70 municipalities currently.
"Here in Cherokee County, we do about half a million dollars a year in collection of unpaid court costs and fines at the county level," said Shofner.
Shofner said that is important to the town council because when there is a municipal issue, there is also at least one county issue, if not even more.
The board also gave the nod to purchase a Christmas display from Temple.
In other business, Hulbert Police Department Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged three county calls, four arrests, and three vehicle impounds during September.
Out of the 192 total contacts, 95 speeding tickets were issued.
The city of Hulbert's annual Trunk or Treat is set for Oct. 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Hulbert City Park.
The event is fun for all ages with food, games and candy.
What's next
The next regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.