A Hulbert man escaped injury after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash on Cowboy Hill Road, just south of Ponca City.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol report said Alisha Murray, 27, of Ponca City, was driving a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer on May 6 when she lost control due to excessive speed.
The vehicle left the roadway and rolled before coming to rest on its top. Murray and Dale Richardson-Rose, 28, of Hulbert, were ejected. Murray was airlifted to OU Medical in Oklahoma City and admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries. Rose was treated and released. A second passenger, Clint Short, 45, of Ponca City, was not injured.
There was an odor of alcohol on Murray, and the cause was due to improper speed. Murray and Short were not wearing their seat belts and the airbags did not deploy.
