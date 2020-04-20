A Hulbert man was injured in a crash after he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Conner Collins, 22, was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 62 on April 19 just before 7 a.m. Collins' vehicle left the roadway, went over an embankment, and struck a creek bank.
He was transported by Muskogee EMS to Northeastern Health System with head and leg injuries.
Collins was wearing his seat belt at the time.
