HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a June 11 meeting, agreed on an opening date for the splash pad and city offices.
Concerns as to whether it was the right time to reopen a place that drew large crowds were discussed. Mayor Shirley Teague suggested a banner or some sort of signage related to COVID-19 be posted at the splash pad.
"If we're going to open it, then we need to open it. Everyone knows the risk, and that's why a lot of us are still saying at home," said Town Clerk Leona Welch. "It'll take time, but even having a sign made is going to take time."
Trustees Jim Morgan and Tristan Brave agreed to reopen the city offices, as long as safety measures were in place and there are enough sanitizing supplies.
"Have we got hand sanitizer to set out? Another thing is, if she has to be the one to handle the money, she might need to change it and put it back out to them so she wouldn't have to come in contact them," said Shirley.
The splash pad and city offices are scheduled to reopen Monday, June 15.
The board voted against the replacement of benches in the park due to limited space.
"If you open it up, then everyone is going to want to put one down there and we have just so much space down there," said Teague. "If you take up what space we've got, then it's not going to be an open area for kids to play and run."
The board gave its approval to the budget, a renewal of the Public Officials Bond, a renewal of the General Liability/Auto with OMAG, and a renewal of the workers comp policy with OMAG.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged five county calls, three arrests, and 10 vehicle impoundments. Out of 157 total contacts, 33 speeding tickets were issued.
What's next
The next meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is July 9 at 6 p.m. at the Town Hall building.
