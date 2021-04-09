HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during an April 8 meeting, were updated on the town's Splash Pad and when it should open for the season.
Mayor Shirley Teague brought some issues pertaining to park benches, restrooms, and the Splash Pad.
"There's four benches down at the park and I'd say replace those because they look bad, and they're the only things in the park that look really bad," said Teague.
The mayor asked Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby if the restrooms at the park were in working order.
"I haven't been there, but yes it's supposed to and usually if there's a problem, they come back to me," said Hamby.
Crews ran into a few complications at the Splash Pad and Hamby stated they needed to order some parts.
Teague said she would like for the Splash Pad to open in time for the schools to have an end-of-the-year trip.
"We will put a rush on that order and if we have to, we'll have it overnight on the delivery," said Hamby.
Teague and Trustee Jim Moran gave their appreciation to the board as Thursday's meeting was their last in office.
"I just want to thank everybody for the last four years I've had," said Morgan.
"It's been fun and I think we're leaving it in capable hands."
Challengers Amanda Hakes and Kenneth Fore Jr. defeated incumbent Morgan and challenger Randall Carey for seats on the board of trustees during an April 6 election. Fore received a vote total of 47; Hakes took 38; and Morgan garnered 27. Carey received 17 votes.
Seth Welch, grandson of the late Leona Welch, will fill the long-time public servant's position of clerk/treasurer when sworn in.
"I've enjoyed serving on the board with you and I will be ending my career also," Teague tearfully told the board. "I have mixed emotions about it -- not that I think that I'm not leaving it in good hands -- but Frank and I have been on this board for a long time. That's what makes it hard and I will probably call you and tell you to do something."
New members will be sworn in at a special-called meeting later this month.
In other business, Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged 13 county calls, two arrests, and two vehicle impoundments.
Out of 174 total contacts, 69 citations were issued.
What's next
The special-called meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is April 19 at 12 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
