Hulbert OKs new meter system

HULBERT - The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a March 12 meeting, approved changing out and purchasing a new automatic meter reader system.
Engineer Craig Brownlee discussed proposed costs of $138,505 and maintenance fees.
Brownlee said it would be more cost-efficient if Hulbert Public Works Authority Superintendent Justin Hamby installed the equipment.
"Money wise, it would make a lot of sense to use Justin's folks to put this in, but the problem with that is that's going to take a period of a couple of months or more," Brownlee said. "During that timeframe, you're still losing efficiencies, whereas if you could come out with contractor that could swarm it and get it all in a 30-day period."
Mayor Shirley Teague made a motion to "get the ball rolling."
The board gave its nod to Hamby's request to the purchase of a new John Deere tractor.
In other business, Hulbert Police Chief Casey Rowe reported the HPD logged two county calls, eight arrests, and six vehicle impoundments.
Out of 319 total contacts, 16 speeding tickets were issued.
Also discussed was the Hulbert Easter Egg Hunt on April 11 at 1 p.m.
What's next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is April 9 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
