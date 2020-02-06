HULBERT - Representatives from the Oklahoma Department of Transportation met with Cherokee County residents during an open house Tuesday to discuss alternatives for the State Highway 80 revamping project.
ODOT developed a proposal in conjunction with the Federal Highway Administration to evaluate improvements to S.H. 80 from .85 mile south of junction S.H. 80 and S.H. 51.
District 1 ODOT Field Division Engineer Chris Wallace said the highway comes up south of Hulbert, through the town, and runs north in between a church and the school. He said they are looking to essentially rebuild S.H. 80 and some alignments.
"We had talked to the county and the city a number of years ago, and they asked us if we could look at possibly having a different alignment for S.H. 80," said Wallace. "Their concern was all of the rock trucks and asphalt trucks coming through town and going right next to a school."
According to projections, the highway is a two-lane roadway with 10-foot-wide driving lanes, and no shoulders. Current traffic volume is estimated at 320 vehicles per day, a number that is projected to increase to 1,210 by 2043.
The highway has a number of problems - deteriorating pavement, no shoulders - and goes through Hulbert to connect to S.H. 51. The improvements are expected to correct roadway deficiencies, efficiently accommodate traffic and enhance safety.
According to the proposal, there are three alternatives for improving the existing roadway. One is a new alignment west of existing South Wilson Lane; the second is a new alignment along South Wilson Lane; and the third is a new alignment along South Wilson Lane, with curbs and gutters on the left side of the alignment.
The alternatives would improve the existing roadway and provide two 12-foot-wide driving lanes and 8-foot-wide paved shoulders. Estimated cost for the project is $4.9 million.
Wallace said the goal of the open house was to get feedback from those who will be affected by the project.
"What do they see or what did we not see? There's been a lot of questions about what we're looking at," he said. "A lot of the folks who live in those houses are concerned."
Property owners Jerry and Shari Pruitt said they would only be impacted by the improvements because they would have to change their address after the project is completed.
"It will probably end up affecting our neighbors more than it will affect us," said Shari. "Where we live now is S.H. 80, and it won't be S.H. 80 because it will be given to the county or city. I'll have to change my address, probably."
Right-of-way and utility relocation is projected to start in 2021, and construction should begin in 2023. S.H. 80 will remain open to traffic during construction.
What's next
Another open house dealing with proposals for S.H. 82 is set for Thursday, Feb. 13, 5-7 p.m., at Cookson United Methodist Church, 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road.
