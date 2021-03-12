HULBERT – The Hulbert Board of Trustees, during a March 11 meeting, approved Easter festivities.
Trustee Tristan Brave said Hulbert’s Easter Egg Hunt will be April 3, 1 p.m. at the park. A transportation board from Tahlequah will be out early that day, setting out eggs.
“They are partnering with Tahlequah Main Street Association and they’re going to set eggs between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m. on April 3 around the walking trail,” said Brave. “The eggs will have exercise tasks and some will have discounts to local businesses.”
An Easter event called “Duckie Drop” will be hosted by ROHC. Rubber ducks will be sold and then dumped in the creek, where they’ll be caught near Shelter 3.
Another event tentatively planned for June was discussed, and Brave said they are working out those details.
In other business, Police Chief Carl Smith reported the HPD logged seven county calls, two arrests, and two vehicle impoundments.
Out of 65 total contacts, 11 citations were issued.
What’s next
The regular meeting of Hulbert Board of Trustees is April 8 at 6 p.m. at the Hulbert Town Hall building.
